Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mario Brega Mario Brega
Kinoafisha Persons Mario Brega

Mario Brega

Mario Brega

Date of Birth
5 March 1923
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
23 July 1994
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 8.6
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
The Great Silence 7.7
The Great Silence (1968)
The Monsters 7.4
The Monsters (1963)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Talcum Powder 6.9
Talcum Powder Borotalco
Comedy 1982, Italy
Il gatto 6.9
Il gatto Il gatto
Comedy 1977, Italy
The Great Silence 7.7
The Great Silence Il Grande silenzio
Western 1968, Italy / France
Death Rides a Horse 7.1
Death Rides a Horse Da uomo a uomo
Western 1967, Italy
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 8.6
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Il Buono, il brutto, il cattivo / The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Adventure, Western 1966, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
7
March on Rome Marcia su Roma, La
Comedy 1963, France / Italy
The Monsters 7.4
The Monsters I mostri
Comedy 1963, France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more