Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mario Brega
Mario Brega
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mario Brega
Mario Brega
Mario Brega
Date of Birth
5 March 1923
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
23 July 1994
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
(1966)
7.7
The Great Silence
(1968)
7.4
The Monsters
(1963)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Western
Year
All
1982
1977
1968
1967
1966
1963
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
6.9
Talcum Powder
Borotalco
Comedy
1982, Italy
6.9
Il gatto
Il gatto
Comedy
1977, Italy
7.7
The Great Silence
Il Grande silenzio
Western
1968, Italy / France
7.1
Death Rides a Horse
Da uomo a uomo
Western
1967, Italy
8.6
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Il Buono, il brutto, il cattivo / The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Adventure, Western
1966, Italy / Spain / Germany
Watch trailer
7
March on Rome
Marcia su Roma, La
Comedy
1963, France / Italy
7.4
The Monsters
I mostri
Comedy
1963, France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree