Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melanie Winiger Melanie Winiger
Kinoafisha Persons Melanie Winiger

Melanie Winiger

Melanie Winiger

Date of Birth
22 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Sinestesia 6.7
Sinestesia (2010)
One Way Trip 5.7
One Way Trip (2011)
Ready, Steady, Charlie! 5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie! (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Way Trip 5.7
One Way Trip One Way Trip
Horror 2011, Switzerland / Austria
Watch trailer
Sinestesia 6.7
Sinestesia Sinestesia
Drama 2010, Switzerland
Ready, Steady, Charlie! 5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie! Achtung, fertig, Charlie!
Romantic, Comedy 2003, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more