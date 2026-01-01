Menu
Melanie Winiger
Melanie Winiger
Melanie Winiger
Date of Birth
22 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Sinestesia
(2010)
5.7
One Way Trip
(2011)
5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie!
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2011
2010
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.7
One Way Trip
One Way Trip
Horror
2011, Switzerland / Austria
Watch trailer
6.7
Sinestesia
Sinestesia
Drama
2010, Switzerland
5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie!
Achtung, fertig, Charlie!
Romantic, Comedy
2003, Sweden
