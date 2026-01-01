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Filmography
Leonardo Nigro
Leonardo Nigro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonardo Nigro
Leonardo Nigro
Leonardo Nigro
Date of Birth
15 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Happy as Lazzaro
(2018)
7.1
Hello Betty
(2025)
6.9
Bonjour Switzerland
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
Hello Betty
Hallo Betty
Comedy
2025, Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.9
Bonjour Switzerland
Bon Schuur Ticino
Comedy
2023, Italy / Switzerland
7.3
Happy as Lazzaro
Lazzaro Felice
Drama
2018, Italy / France / Switzerland
6.1
Forgive Us Our Debts
Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti / Forgive Us Our Debts
Drama
2018, Italy / Switzerland / Albania / Poland
6.8
Little Mountain Boy
Schellen-Ursli
Adventure, Drama, Family
2015, Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.7
Sinestesia
Sinestesia
Drama
2010, Switzerland
6.4
Antibodies
Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror
2005, Germany
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