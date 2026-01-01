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Leonardo Nigro
Leonardo Nigro Leonardo Nigro
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Leonardo Nigro

Leonardo Nigro

Date of Birth
15 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Happy as Lazzaro 7.3
Happy as Lazzaro (2018)
Hello Betty 7.1
Hello Betty (2025)
Bonjour Switzerland 6.9
Bonjour Switzerland (2023)

Filmography

Hello Betty 7.1
Hello Betty Hallo Betty
Comedy 2025, Switzerland
Watch trailer
Bonjour Switzerland 6.9
Bonjour Switzerland Bon Schuur Ticino
Comedy 2023, Italy / Switzerland
Happy as Lazzaro 7.3
Happy as Lazzaro Lazzaro Felice
Drama 2018, Italy / France / Switzerland
Forgive Us Our Debts 6.1
Forgive Us Our Debts Rimetti a noi i nostri debiti / Forgive Us Our Debts
Drama 2018, Italy / Switzerland / Albania / Poland
Little Mountain Boy 6.8
Little Mountain Boy Schellen-Ursli
Adventure, Drama, Family 2015, Switzerland
Watch trailer
Sinestesia 6.7
Sinestesia Sinestesia
Drama 2010, Switzerland
Antibodies 6.4
Antibodies Antikorper
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Horror 2005, Germany
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