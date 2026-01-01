Menu
Martin Loos
Martin Loos
Martin Loos
Martin Loos
Martin Loos
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
(2008)
5.7
One Way Trip
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Horror
Musical
Year
All
2011
2008
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.7
One Way Trip
One Way Trip
Horror
2011, Switzerland / Austria
Watch trailer
6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Musical, Drama, Biography
2008, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
