Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Loos Martin Loos
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Loos

Martin Loos

Martin Loos

Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! 6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! (2008)
One Way Trip 5.7
One Way Trip (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
One Way Trip 5.7
One Way Trip One Way Trip
Horror 2011, Switzerland / Austria
Watch trailer
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! 6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
Musical, Drama, Biography 2008, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more