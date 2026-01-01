Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Koch
Michael Koch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Koch
Michael Koch
Michael Koch
Date of Birth
2 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
A Piece of Sky
(2022)
5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie!
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2003
All
2
Films
2
Director
1
Writer
1
Actor
1
6.6
A Piece of Sky
Drii Winter
Drama, Romantic
2022, Germany / Switzerland
5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie!
Achtung, fertig, Charlie!
Romantic, Comedy
2003, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree