Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Koch Michael Koch
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Koch

Michael Koch

Michael Koch

Date of Birth
2 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Piece of Sky 6.6
A Piece of Sky (2022)
Ready, Steady, Charlie! 5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie! (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Piece of Sky 6.6
A Piece of Sky Drii Winter
Drama, Romantic 2022, Germany / Switzerland
Ready, Steady, Charlie! 5.3
Ready, Steady, Charlie! Achtung, fertig, Charlie!
Romantic, Comedy 2003, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more