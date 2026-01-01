Adolph Caesar

Menu
Date of Birth
5 December 1933
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 March 1986
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Color Purple
(1985)
7.2
A Soldier's Story
(1984)
5.6
Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?
(2023)
Filmography
5.6
Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?
Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?
Biography, Documentary
2023, USA
5.2
Club Paradise
Club Paradise
Comedy
1986, USA
7.8
The Color Purple
The Color Purple
Drama
1985, USA
7.2
A Soldier's Story
A Soldier's Story
War, Drama
1984, USA
