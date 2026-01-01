Adolph Caesar

Menu
Date of Birth
5 December 1933
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 March 1986
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter? 5.6
Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter? Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?
Biography, Documentary 2023, USA
Club Paradise 5.2
Club Paradise Club Paradise
Comedy 1986, USA
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple The Color Purple
Drama 1985, USA
A Soldier's Story 7.2
A Soldier's Story A Soldier's Story
War, Drama 1984, USA
