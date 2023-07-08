Menu
1 poster
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Documentary
Synopsis
With a work ethic like no other and a filmography boosting over 150 films, it's hard to doubt Samuel L. Jackson's status as one of the most prominent figures in cinematic history.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
12 August 2024
World premiere
8 July 2023
Budget
$250,000
Production
Entertain Me Productions, Legacy Distribution
Also known as
Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?
Director
Ben Sempey
Cast
Samuel L. Jackson
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
