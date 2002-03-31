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Leonid Reutov Leonid Reutov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Reutov

Leonid Reutov

Leonid Reutov

Date of Birth
11 April 1942
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
31 March 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Chronicles of a Dive Bomber 7.7
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber (1967)
Your Son and Brother 7.6
Your Son and Brother (1965)
Morning Trains 7.2
Morning Trains (1963)

Filmography

Alkiny pesni
Alkiny pesni
Romantic, Drama 1973, USSR
Eto bylo v razvedke 6.8
Eto bylo v razvedke Eto bylo v razvedke
War 1968, USSR
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber 7.7
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber Khronika pikiruyushchego bombardirovshchika
War 1967, USSR
Your Son and Brother 7.6
Your Son and Brother Vash syn i brat
Drama 1965, USSR
Morning Trains 7.3
Morning Trains Utrenniye poyezda
Drama 1963, USSR
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