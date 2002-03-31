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Filmography
Leonid Reutov
Leonid Reutov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Reutov
Leonid Reutov
Leonid Reutov
Date of Birth
11 April 1942
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
31 March 2002
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber
(1967)
7.6
Your Son and Brother
(1965)
7.2
Morning Trains
(1963)
Filmography
Alkiny pesni
Romantic, Drama
1973, USSR
6.8
Eto bylo v razvedke
Eto bylo v razvedke
War
1968, USSR
7.7
Chronicles of a Dive Bomber
Khronika pikiruyushchego bombardirovshchika
War
1967, USSR
7.6
Your Son and Brother
Vash syn i brat
Drama
1965, USSR
7.3
Morning Trains
Utrenniye poyezda
Drama
1963, USSR
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