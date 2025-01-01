Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julia Garner
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julia Garner
Julia Garner
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julia Garner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree