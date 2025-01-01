Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Fletcher Awards

Awards and nominations of Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977 BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
