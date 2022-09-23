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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher
Date of Birth
22 July 1934
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 September 2022
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
(1975)
Tickets
7.6
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you...
(2009)
7.4
Cruel Intentions
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2011
2009
2007
1999
1996
1995
1990
1989
1984
1983
1977
1975
All
13
Films
13
Actress
13
5.8
Cassadaga
Cassadaga
Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you...
Milos Forman: Co te nezabije...
Documentary
2009, Czechia / France / Germany
4.7
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2007, Canada / USA
7.4
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions
Romantic, Drama, Thriller
1999, USA
6.6
2 Days in the Valley
Two Days In The Valley
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Comedy
1996, USA
5.8
High School High
High School High
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
1996, USA
6.2
Virtuosity
Virtuosity
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Crime
1995, USA
5.8
Blue Steel
Blue Steel
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime
1990, USA
6.7
Best of the Best
Best of the Best
Action, Thriller, Drama
1989, USA
7
Firestarter
Firestarter
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller
1984, USA
6.4
Brainstorm
Brainstorm
Sci-Fi, Thriller
1983, USA
3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Detective, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
1977, USA
8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Drama
1975, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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