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Louise Fletcher
Louise Fletcher Louise Fletcher
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher

Louise Fletcher

Date of Birth
22 July 1934
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
23 September 2022
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you... 7.6
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you... (2009)
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cassadaga 5.8
Cassadaga Cassadaga
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you... 7.6
Milos Forman: What doesn't kill you... Milos Forman: Co te nezabije...
Documentary 2009, Czechia / France / Germany
A Dennis the Menace Christmas 4.7
A Dennis the Menace Christmas A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2007, Canada / USA
Cruel Intentions 7.4
Cruel Intentions Cruel Intentions
Romantic, Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
2 Days in the Valley 6.6
2 Days in the Valley Two Days In The Valley
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Comedy 1996, USA
High School High 5.8
High School High High School High
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 1996, USA
Virtuosity 6.2
Virtuosity Virtuosity
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Crime 1995, USA
Blue Steel 5.8
Blue Steel Blue Steel
Action, Thriller, Drama, Crime 1990, USA
Best of the Best 6.7
Best of the Best Best of the Best
Action, Thriller, Drama 1989, USA
Firestarter 7
Firestarter Firestarter
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 1984, USA
Brainstorm 6.4
Brainstorm Brainstorm
Sci-Fi, Thriller 1983, USA
Exorcist II: The Heretic 3.8
Exorcist II: The Heretic Exorcist II: The Heretic
Detective, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 1977, USA
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest 8.2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest One Flew Over the Cockoo`s Nest
Drama 1975, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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