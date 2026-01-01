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Kinoafisha Persons Mark Gustafson Awards

Awards and nominations of Mark Gustafson

Mark Gustafson
Awards and nominations of Mark Gustafson
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
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