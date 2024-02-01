Mark Gustafson

Menu
Date of Birth
19 September 1959
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 February 2024
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Musical, Animation, Fantasy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
