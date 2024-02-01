Menu
Mark Gustafson
Mark Gustafson
Mark Gustafson
Mark Gustafson
Date of Birth
19 September 1959
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 February 2024
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
(2022)
1
7.3
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Musical, Animation, Fantasy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
