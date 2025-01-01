Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Brenda Vaccaro
Persons
Brenda Vaccaro
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brenda Vaccaro
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actress in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
