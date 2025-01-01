Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Brenda Vaccaro Awards

Brenda Vaccaro
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1970 Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Supporting Actress in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
