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About
Filmography
Madeleine Barbulée
Madeleine Barbulée
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Barbulée
Madeleine Barbulée
Madeleine Barbulée
Date of Birth
2 September 1910
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 January 2001
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Forbidden Games
(1952)
7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized
(1958)
6.9
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1980
1962
1959
1958
1956
1954
1952
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
6.6
The Miser
L`avare
Comedy
1980, France
6.6
Les mystères de Paris
Les mystères de Paris
Action, Adventure
1962, France / Italy
6.1
Gangster Boss
Le grand chef
Comedy
1959, France
6.7
Love Is My Profession
En cas de malheur
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1958, France / Italy
7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized
Ni vu, ni connu
Comedy
1958, France
6.1
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi...
Comedy
1956, France
6.9
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi...
Comedy
1954, France
8.2
Forbidden Games
Jeux Interdits
Drama, War
1952, France
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