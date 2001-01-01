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Madeleine Barbulée Madeleine Barbulée
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Barbulée

Madeleine Barbulée

Madeleine Barbulée

Date of Birth
2 September 1910
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 January 2001
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games (1952)
Neither Seen Nor Recognized 7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized (1958)
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi 6.9
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Miser 6.6
The Miser L`avare
Comedy 1980, France
Les mystères de Paris 6.6
Les mystères de Paris Les mystères de Paris
Action, Adventure 1962, France / Italy
Gangster Boss 6.1
Gangster Boss Le grand chef
Comedy 1959, France
Love Is My Profession 6.7
Love Is My Profession En cas de malheur
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1958, France / Italy
Neither Seen Nor Recognized 7.1
Neither Seen Nor Recognized Ni vu, ni connu
Comedy 1958, France
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi 6.1
Papa, maman, ma femme et moi Papa, maman, ma femme et moi...
Comedy 1956, France
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi 6.9
Papa, maman, la bonne et moi Papa, maman, la bonne et moi...
Comedy 1954, France
Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games Jeux Interdits
Drama, War 1952, France
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