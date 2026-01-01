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Filmography
Lucien Hubert
Lucien Hubert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucien Hubert
Lucien Hubert
Lucien Hubert
Date of Birth
25 September 1906
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
25 February 1986
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Forbidden Games
(1952)
7.4
Gervaise
(1956)
7.3
Thérèse Raquin
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1956
1953
1952
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.4
Gervaise
Gervaise
Drama
1956, France / Italy
7.3
Thérèse Raquin
Therese Raquin
Drama, Romantic
1953, France / Italy
8.2
Forbidden Games
Jeux Interdits
Drama, War
1952, France
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