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Lucien Hubert Lucien Hubert
Kinoafisha Persons Lucien Hubert

Lucien Hubert

Lucien Hubert

Date of Birth
25 September 1906
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
25 February 1986
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games (1952)
Gervaise 7.4
Gervaise (1956)
Thérèse Raquin 7.3
Thérèse Raquin (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gervaise 7.4
Gervaise Gervaise
Drama 1956, France / Italy
Thérèse Raquin 7.3
Thérèse Raquin Therese Raquin
Drama, Romantic 1953, France / Italy
Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games Jeux Interdits
Drama, War 1952, France
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