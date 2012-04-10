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About
Filmography
Maria Pia Casilio
Maria Pia Casilio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Pia Casilio
Maria Pia Casilio
Maria Pia Casilio
Date of Birth
5 May 1935
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
10 April 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Umberto D.
(1952)
Tickets
7.3
Thérèse Raquin
(1953)
6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1953
1952
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.3
Thérèse Raquin
Therese Raquin
Drama, Romantic
1953, France / Italy
6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams
Pane, amore e fantasia
Comedy, Romantic
1953, Italy
8.1
Umberto D.
Umberto D.
Drama
1952, Italy
Tickets
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