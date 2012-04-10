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Maria Pia Casilio Maria Pia Casilio
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Pia Casilio

Maria Pia Casilio

Maria Pia Casilio

Date of Birth
5 May 1935
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
10 April 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D. (1952)
Thérèse Raquin 7.3
Thérèse Raquin (1953)
Bread, Love and Dreams 6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Thérèse Raquin 7.3
Thérèse Raquin Therese Raquin
Drama, Romantic 1953, France / Italy
Bread, Love and Dreams 6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams Pane, amore e fantasia
Comedy, Romantic 1953, Italy
Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D. Umberto D.
Drama 1952, Italy
Tickets
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