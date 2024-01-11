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Laurence Badie Laurence Badie
Kinoafisha Persons Laurence Badie

Laurence Badie

Laurence Badie

Date of Birth
15 June 1928
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
11 January 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games (1952)
The Soft Skin 7.5
The Soft Skin (1964)
La Traversée de Paris 7.3
La Traversée de Paris (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cannabis 5.1
Cannabis Cannabis
Drama, Action 1970, France
The Soft Skin 7.5
The Soft Skin La peau douce
Drama, Romantic 1964, France / Portugal
Muriel 7.2
Muriel Muriel ou Le temps d'un retour
Drama 1963, Italy / France
La Traversée de Paris 7.3
La Traversée de Paris La traversée de Paris
Comedy 1956, France / Italy
Forbidden Games 8.2
Forbidden Games Jeux Interdits
Drama, War 1952, France
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