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About
Filmography
Laurence Badie
Laurence Badie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Badie
Laurence Badie
Laurence Badie
Date of Birth
15 June 1928
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
11 January 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Forbidden Games
(1952)
7.5
The Soft Skin
(1964)
7.3
La Traversée de Paris
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
1970
1964
1963
1956
1952
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.1
Cannabis
Cannabis
Drama, Action
1970, France
7.5
The Soft Skin
La peau douce
Drama, Romantic
1964, France / Portugal
7.2
Muriel
Muriel ou Le temps d'un retour
Drama
1963, Italy / France
7.3
La Traversée de Paris
La traversée de Paris
Comedy
1956, France / Italy
8.2
Forbidden Games
Jeux Interdits
Drama, War
1952, France
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