Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martial Rèbe
Martial Rèbe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martial Rèbe
Martial Rèbe
Martial Rèbe
Date of Birth
4 September 1888
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 February 1978
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Thérèse Raquin
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1953
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Thérèse Raquin
Therese Raquin
Drama, Romantic
1953, France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree