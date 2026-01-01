Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martial Rèbe Martial Rèbe
Kinoafisha Persons Martial Rèbe

Martial Rèbe

Martial Rèbe

Date of Birth
4 September 1888
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 February 1978
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Thérèse Raquin 7.3
Thérèse Raquin (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Thérèse Raquin 7.3
Thérèse Raquin Therese Raquin
Drama, Romantic 1953, France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more