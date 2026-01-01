Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Childish Questions
Childish Questions
Dziecinne pytania
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
A young architect is locked up in prison. He recalls his uncompromising youth and gradual sliding into the moral swamp of compromises. He was not alone. A group of his friends, dreamers and glass house builders, accompanied him.
Expand
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
13 November 1981
Release date
13 November 1981
Poland
Production
Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Dziecinne pytania, Childish Questions, Kindische Fragen
Director
Janusz Zaorski
Cast
Adam Ferency
Gustaw Holoubek
Miroslaw Konarowski
Agnieszka Mandat
Cezary Morawski
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
