Poster of Childish Questions
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Childish Questions

Childish Questions

Dziecinne pytania 18+
Synopsis

A young architect is locked up in prison. He recalls his uncompromising youth and gradual sliding into the moral swamp of compromises. He was not alone. A group of his friends, dreamers and glass house builders, accompanied him.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 13 November 1981
Release date
13 November 1981 Poland
Production Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Dziecinne pytania, Childish Questions, Kindische Fragen
Director
Janusz Zaorski
Cast
Adam Ferency
Gustaw Holoubek
Miroslaw Konarowski
Agnieszka Mandat
Cezary Morawski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
