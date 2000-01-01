Menu
Aleksandr Solovev
Date of Birth
19 August 1952
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 January 2000
Popular Films
7.6
Zelyonyy furgon
(1983)
7.0
Les
(1980)
6.5
Gu-Ga
(1989)
Filmography
Niti lyubvi
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
6.1
Arbitr
Arbitr
Action, Drama, Crime, Detective
1992, Russia
6.5
Gu-Ga
Gu-Ga
War, Drama
1989, USSR
6.3
Broken Circle
Broken Circle
Detective
1987, USSR
5.4
Na ostriye mecha
Na ostriye mecha
Drama, Action
1986, USSR
7.6
Zelyonyy furgon
Zelyonyy furgon
Drama, Adventure
1983, USSR
4.6
Unexpected blow
Unexpected blow
Drama
1983, USSR
5.6
Bylo u ottsa tri syna
Bylo u ottsa tri syna
Romantic
1981, USSR
7
Les
Les
Drama
1980, USSR
6.3
Po dannym ugolovnogo rozyska
Po dannym ugolovnogo rozyska
Crime, War
1979, USSR
5.5
Lyusya
Lyusya
Romantic
1977, USSR
6.5
Equilibrist
Equilibrist
Drama
1976, USSR
