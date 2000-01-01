Menu
Aleksandr Solovev

Aleksandr Solovev

Date of Birth
19 August 1952
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
1 January 2000

Popular Films

Zelyonyy furgon 7.6
Zelyonyy furgon (1983)
Les 7.0
Les (1980)
Gu-Ga 6.5
Gu-Ga (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 11 TV Shows 1 Actor 11 Director 1
Niti lyubvi
Niti lyubvi
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Arbitr 6.1
Arbitr
Action, Drama, Crime, Detective 1992, Russia
Gu-Ga 6.5
Gu-Ga
War, Drama 1989, USSR
Broken Circle 6.3
Broken Circle
Detective 1987, USSR
Na ostriye mecha 5.4
Na ostriye mecha
Drama, Action 1986, USSR
Zelyonyy furgon 7.6
Zelyonyy furgon
Drama, Adventure 1983, USSR
Unexpected blow 4.6
Unexpected blow
Drama 1983, USSR
5.6
Bylo u ottsa tri syna
Romantic 1981, USSR
Les 7
Les
Drama 1980, USSR
Po dannym ugolovnogo rozyska 6.3
Po dannym ugolovnogo rozyska
Crime, War 1979, USSR
Lyusya 5.5
Lyusya
Romantic 1977, USSR
Equilibrist 6.5
Equilibrist
Drama 1976, USSR
