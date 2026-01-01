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Nicholas Farrell Nicholas Farrell
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Farrell

Nicholas Farrell

Nicholas Farrell

Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Casualty 1909 8.2
Casualty 1909 (2009)
Spooks 8.1
Spooks (2002)

Filmography

Past Life 6.5
Past Life Past Life
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
White House Farm 7.2
White House Farm
Drama, Crime, 2020, Great Britain
Dream Horse 6.4
Dream Horse Dream horse
Drama 2020, Great Britain
Christmas in the Highlands 4.8
Christmas in the Highlands Christmas in the Highlands
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
The Cry 7.1
The Cry
Drama, Thriller, 2018, Great Britain/Australia
White Chamber 4.4
White Chamber White Chamber
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain
Lies We Tell 4.1
Lies We Tell Lies We Tell
Thriller, Crime, Romantic 2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Another Mother's Son 6.7
Another Mother's Son Another Mother's Son
Drama, War 2017, Great Britain
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