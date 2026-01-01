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Nicholas Farrell
Nicholas Farrell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Farrell
Nicholas Farrell
Nicholas Farrell
Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.2
Casualty 1909
(2009)
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
Filmography
6.5
Past Life
Past Life
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.2
White House Farm
Drama, Crime,
2020, Great Britain
6.4
Dream Horse
Dream horse
Drama
2020, Great Britain
4.8
Christmas in the Highlands
Christmas in the Highlands
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
7.1
The Cry
Drama, Thriller,
2018, Great Britain/Australia
4.4
White Chamber
White Chamber
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
4.1
Lies We Tell
Lies We Tell
Thriller, Crime, Romantic
2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Another Mother's Son
Another Mother's Son
Drama, War
2017, Great Britain
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