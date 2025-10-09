Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Past Life
6.6
Past Life
, 2025
Past Life
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
When an unemployed reporter is hypnotized as part of a past life regression event, he wakes not with memories of life as royalty or some other glamorous person, but instead finds himself haunted by the memories of a serial killer.
Expand
Cast
Aneurin Barnard
Jason Frey
Jeremy Piven
Timothy Bevan
Tim McInnerny
Sebastian Drake
Nicholas Farrell
Elliot Reed
Pixie Lott
Claira
Kate James
Emily
Emma Lau
Beth Cope
David Millstone
Dr. Miller
Tommy Steele
Floor Manager
Lucinda Sinclair
Jane Carter
Georgia Maclennan
Cheryl Daniels
Armand Beasley
Zach Power
Director
Simeon Halligan
Writer
Ray Bogdanovich
,
Dean Lines
,
Simeon Halligan
Composer
Samu Csernak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
24 March 2026
World premiere
9 October 2025
Release date
20 March 2026
USA
R
Production
Grimmfest Films, Worldwide Entertainment and Media, Templeheart Films
Also known as
Past Life, Poprzednie wcielenie
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 2 March 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree