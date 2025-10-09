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Poster of Past Life
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Past Life
6.6

Past Life

, 2025
Past Life
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Past Life
6.6
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Synopsis

When an unemployed reporter is hypnotized as part of a past life regression event, he wakes not with memories of life as royalty or some other glamorous person, but instead finds himself haunted by the memories of a serial killer.

Cast

Aneurin Barnard
Aneurin Barnard
Jason Frey
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Timothy Bevan
Tim McInnerny
Tim McInnerny
Sebastian Drake
Nicholas Farrell
Elliot Reed
Pixie Lott
Claira
Kate James
Emily
Emma Lau
Beth Cope
David Millstone
Dr. Miller
Tommy Steele
Floor Manager
Lucinda Sinclair
Jane Carter
Georgia Maclennan
Cheryl Daniels
Armand Beasley
Zach Power
Director Simeon Halligan
Writer Ray Bogdanovich, Dean Lines, Simeon Halligan
Composer Samu Csernak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 24 March 2026
World premiere 9 October 2025
Release date
20 March 2026 USA R
Production Grimmfest Films, Worldwide Entertainment and Media, Templeheart Films
Also known as
Past Life, Poprzednie wcielenie

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 2 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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