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Lina Gennari Lina Gennari
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Gennari

Lina Gennari

Lina Gennari

Date of Birth
22 March 1911
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
11 October 1997
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D. (1952)
Il segno di Venere 6.5
Il segno di Venere (1955)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il segno di Venere 6.5
Il segno di Venere Il segno di Venere
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1955, Italy
Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D. Umberto D.
Drama 1952, Italy
Tickets
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