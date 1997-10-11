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About
Filmography
Lina Gennari
Lina Gennari
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Gennari
Lina Gennari
Lina Gennari
Date of Birth
22 March 1911
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
11 October 1997
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Umberto D.
(1952)
Tickets
6.5
Il segno di Venere
(1955)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1955
1952
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
Il segno di Venere
Il segno di Venere
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1955, Italy
8.1
Umberto D.
Umberto D.
Drama
1952, Italy
Tickets
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