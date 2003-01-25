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Leopoldo Trieste
Leopoldo Trieste Leopoldo Trieste
Kinoafisha Persons Leopoldo Trieste

Leopoldo Trieste

Leopoldo Trieste

Date of Birth
3 May 1917
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
25 January 2003
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Godfather: Part II 8.5
The Godfather: Part II (1974)
Cinema Paradiso 8.3
Cinema Paradiso (1988)
Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned (1964)

Filmography

Caligula: The Ultimate Cut 6.6
Caligula: The Ultimate Cut Caligula: The Ultimate Cut
Detective 2023, USA
Marianna Ucrìa 6
Marianna Ucrìa Marianna Ucrìa
Drama 1997, Italy / France / Portugal
The Star Maker 7.4
The Star Maker L'uomo delle stelle
Drama, Romantic 1995, Italy
5.6
Stradivari Stradivari
Documentary, Drama 1989, Italy / France
Cinema Paradiso 8.3
Cinema Paradiso Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1988, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Caligula 5.4
Caligula Caligola
Drama, History 1979, Italy / USA
The Godfather: Part II 8.5
The Godfather: Part II The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama 1974, USA
Watch trailer
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now Don't Look Now
Thriller, Drama, Horror 1973, Great Britain / Italy
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