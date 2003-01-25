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Filmography
Leopoldo Trieste
Leopoldo Trieste
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leopoldo Trieste
Leopoldo Trieste
Leopoldo Trieste
Date of Birth
3 May 1917
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
25 January 2003
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.5
The Godfather: Part II
(1974)
8.3
Cinema Paradiso
(1988)
7.9
Seduced and Abandoned
(1964)
Filmography
6.6
Caligula: The Ultimate Cut
Caligula: The Ultimate Cut
Detective
2023, USA
6
Marianna Ucrìa
Marianna Ucrìa
Drama
1997, Italy / France / Portugal
7.4
The Star Maker
L'uomo delle stelle
Drama, Romantic
1995, Italy
5.6
Stradivari
Stradivari
Documentary, Drama
1989, Italy / France
8.3
Cinema Paradiso
Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1988, France / Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
Caligula
Caligola
Drama, History
1979, Italy / USA
8.5
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part II
Thriller, Drama
1974, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Don't Look Now
Don't Look Now
Thriller, Drama, Horror
1973, Great Britain / Italy
Show more
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