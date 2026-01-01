Menu
Memmo Carotenuto
Memmo Carotenuto
Date of Birth
23 August 1908
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 December 1980
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Umberto D.
(1952)
6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams
(1953)
6.8
Too Bad She's Bad
(1954)
Filmography
6.8
Too Bad She's Bad
Peccato che sia una canaglia
Comedy, Romantic
1954, Italy
6
A Slice of Life
Tempi nostri - Zibaldone n. 2
Comedy
1954, France / Italy
6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams
Pane, amore e fantasia
Comedy, Romantic
1953, Italy
8.1
Umberto D.
Umberto D.
Drama
1952, Italy
