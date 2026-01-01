Menu
Memmo Carotenuto

Date of Birth
23 August 1908
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
23 December 1980
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D. (1952)
Bread, Love and Dreams 6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams (1953)
Too Bad She's Bad 6.8
Too Bad She's Bad (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Too Bad She's Bad 6.8
Too Bad She's Bad Peccato che sia una canaglia
Comedy, Romantic 1954, Italy
A Slice of Life 6
A Slice of Life Tempi nostri - Zibaldone n. 2
Comedy 1954, France / Italy
Bread, Love and Dreams 6.9
Bread, Love and Dreams Pane, amore e fantasia
Comedy, Romantic 1953, Italy
Umberto D. 8.1
Umberto D. Umberto D.
Drama 1952, Italy
