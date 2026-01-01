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Filmography
Lev Milchin
Lev Milchin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lev Milchin
Lev Milchin
Lev Milchin
Date of Birth
18 August 1920
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
28 June 1987
Occupation
Director
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.6
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobychaynoye puteshestviye
(1970)
7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
(1984)
7.4
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik
(1976)
Filmography
5.8
Ogurechnaya loshadka
Ogurechnaya loshadka
Animation, Short
1989, USSR
6.7
Petukh i boyarin
Petukh i boyarin
Animation, Short
1986, USSR
7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
The Tale of Tsar Saltan
Animation, Fantasy
1984, USSR
6.8
Masha i volshebnoe varene
Masha i volshebnoe varene
Animation
1979, USSR
6.9
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки
Animation
1978, USSR
7.2
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy
Animation
1977, USSR
7.4
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik
Animation, Short
1976, USSR
7.2
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Antarktida
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Antarktida
Animation
1972, USSR
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