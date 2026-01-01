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Lev Milchin Lev Milchin
Kinoafisha Persons Lev Milchin

Lev Milchin

Lev Milchin

Date of Birth
18 August 1920
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
28 June 1987
Occupation
Director
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobychaynoye puteshestviye 7.6
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Neobychaynoye puteshestviye (1970)
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1984)
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik 7.4
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik (1976)

Filmography

Ogurechnaya loshadka 5.8
Ogurechnaya loshadka Ogurechnaya loshadka
Animation, Short 1989, USSR
Petukh i boyarin 6.7
Petukh i boyarin Petukh i boyarin
Animation, Short 1986, USSR
The Tale of Tsar Saltan 7.5
The Tale of Tsar Saltan The Tale of Tsar Saltan
Animation, Fantasy 1984, USSR
Masha i volshebnoe varene 6.8
Masha i volshebnoe varene Masha i volshebnoe varene
Animation 1979, USSR
Воспроизведение начнётся<br/> сразу после покупки 6.9
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки
Animation 1978, USSR
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy 7.2
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy
Animation 1977, USSR
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik 7.4
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik
Animation, Short 1976, USSR
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Antarktida 7.2
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Antarktida Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Antarktida
Animation 1972, USSR
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