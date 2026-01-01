Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
Date of Birth
19 January 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
(1969)
6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
(1965)
5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1972
1969
1965
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1972, Great Britain
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Hello, Dolly!
Family, Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1969, USA
6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Comedy
1965, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree