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Michael Crawford Michael Crawford
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford

Date of Birth
19 January 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly! (1969)
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It (1965)
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 5.8
Alice's Adventures in Wonderland Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 1972, Great Britain
Hello, Dolly! 7.3
Hello, Dolly! Hello, Dolly!
Family, Musical, Comedy, Romantic 1969, USA
The Knack ...and How to Get It 6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It The Knack ...and How to Get It
Comedy 1965, Great Britain
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