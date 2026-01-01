Menu
Margot Thomas
Margot Thomas
Margot Thomas
Margot Thomas
Margot Thomas
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
(1965)
Filmography
6.4
The Knack ...and How to Get It
The Knack ...and How to Get It
Comedy
1965, Great Britain
