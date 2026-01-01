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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Crawford Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford
Awards and nominations of Michael Crawford
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974 BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966 BAFTA Awards 1966
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
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