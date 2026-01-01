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Kinoafisha
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Michael Crawford
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Crawford
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
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