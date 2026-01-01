Menu
Marianne McAndrew
Marianne McAndrew
Marianne McAndrew
Marianne McAndrew
Date of Birth
26 November 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Hello, Dolly!
Hello, Dolly!
Family, Musical, Comedy, Romantic
1969, USA
