Joan Collins
Awards and nominations of Joan Collins
Joan Collins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joan Collins
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
