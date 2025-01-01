Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Joan Collins Awards

Awards and nominations of Joan Collins

Joan Collins
Awards and nominations of Joan Collins
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984 Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001 Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more