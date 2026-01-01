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Mikhail Gomorov
Mikhail Gomorov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Gomorov
Mikhail Gomorov
Mikhail Gomorov
Date of Birth
27 December 1898
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
20 November 1981
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Battleship Potemkin
(1925)
7.7
Strike
(1924)
7.4
The General Line
(1929)
Tickets
Filmography
7.4
The General Line
Staroye i novoye
History
1929, USSR
Tickets
7.8
Battleship Potemkin
Bronenosets Potyomkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
Watch trailer
7.7
Strike
Stachka
Drama
1924, USSR
Show more
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