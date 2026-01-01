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Mikhail Gomorov
Mikhail Gomorov Mikhail Gomorov
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Mikhail Gomorov

Mikhail Gomorov

Date of Birth
27 December 1898
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
20 November 1981
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Battleship Potemkin 7.8
Battleship Potemkin (1925)
Strike 7.7
Strike (1924)
The General Line 7.4
The General Line (1929)

Filmography

The General Line 7.4
The General Line Staroye i novoye
History 1929, USSR
Tickets
Battleship Potemkin 7.8
Battleship Potemkin Bronenosets Potyomkin
Drama, War, History 1925, USSR
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Strike 7.7
Strike Stachka
Drama 1924, USSR
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