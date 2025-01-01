Menu
Aleksandr Levshin
Aleksandr Levshin
Date of Birth
1 March 1899
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
1 November 1982
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Battleship Potemkin
(1925)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.8
Battleship Potemkin
Bronenosets Potyomkin
Drama, War, History
1925, USSR
Watch trailer
