Kinoafisha
Persons
Debbie Reynolds
Awards
Awards and nominations of Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Debbie Reynolds
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Life Achievement Award
Winner
