Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Facts
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Hold Your Breath
Hold Your Breath
Hold Your Breath
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A young mother in 1930s Oklahoma who is haunted by her past and trapped in horrifying dust storms. She becomes convinced that her family is threatened by a mysterious presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.
Expand
Hold Your Breath
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
2 October 2024
World premiere
12 September 2024
Production
MAD DOG FILMS, Searchlight Pictures, Secret Engine
Also known as
Hold Your Breath, Aguanta la respiración, Dust, Lélegzet-visszafojtva, Prenda a Respiração, Ține-ți respirația, Wstrzymaj oddech, Задержи дыхание, Затамуй подих, ホールド・ユア・ブレス, 別呼吸
Director
Karrie Crouse
William Joines
Cast
Sarah Paulson
Amiah Miller
Annaleigh Ashford
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.0
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Interesting facts
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
and
Sarah Paulson
both featured together in the 2022 series
The Bear (2022)
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hold Your Breath
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree