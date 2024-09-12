Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hold Your Breath
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Hold Your Breath

Hold Your Breath

Hold Your Breath 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A young mother in 1930s Oklahoma who is haunted by her past and trapped in horrifying dust storms. She becomes convinced that her family is threatened by a mysterious presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.
Hold Your Breath - trailer
Hold Your Breath  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 October 2024
World premiere 12 September 2024
Production MAD DOG FILMS, Searchlight Pictures, Secret Engine
Also known as
Hold Your Breath, Aguanta la respiración, Dust, Lélegzet-visszafojtva, Prenda a Respiração, Ține-ți respirația, Wstrzymaj oddech, Задержи дыхание, Затамуй подих, ホールド・ユア・ブレス, 別呼吸
Director
Karrie Crouse
William Joines
Cast
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Amiah Miller
Amiah Miller
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Hold Your Breath - trailer
Hold Your Breath Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more