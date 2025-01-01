Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ebon Moss-Bachrach Awards

Awards and nominations of Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
