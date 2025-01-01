Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree