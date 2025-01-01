Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Leonard Nimoy Awards

Awards and nominations of Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy
Awards and nominations of Leonard Nimoy
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more