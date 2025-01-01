Menu
Leonard Nimoy
Awards and nominations of Leonard Nimoy
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama
Nominee
