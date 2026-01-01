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Nicholas Meyer
Nicholas Meyer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Meyer
Nicholas Meyer
Nicholas Meyer
Date of Birth
24 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.8
Medici
(2016)
7.7
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
(1982)
7.5
Houdini
(2014)
Filmography
7.8
Medici
Drama, Detective, History
2016, Italy
7.5
Houdini
Drama,
2014, USA
7.4
Crossing Lines
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, France
6.6
Elegy
Elegy
Drama
2008, USA
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6.2
The Human Stain
The Human Stain
Romantic, Drama
2003, USA / Germany / France
7.3
The Prince of Egypt
The Prince Of Egypt
Musical, Animation, Drama, Family
1998, USA
6.3
Sommersby
Sommersby
Mystery, Drama
1993, France / USA
7.2
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery
1991, USA
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