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Nicholas Meyer
Nicholas Meyer Nicholas Meyer
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Meyer

Nicholas Meyer

Nicholas Meyer

Date of Birth
24 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Medici 7.8
Medici (2016)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 7.7
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Houdini 7.5
Houdini (2014)

Filmography

Medici 7.8
Medici
Drama, Detective, History 2016, Italy
Houdini 7.5
Houdini
Drama, 2014, USA
Crossing Lines 7.4
Crossing Lines
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, France
Elegy 6.6
Elegy Elegy
Drama 2008, USA
Watch trailer
The Human Stain 6.2
The Human Stain The Human Stain
Romantic, Drama 2003, USA / Germany / France
The Prince of Egypt 7.3
The Prince of Egypt The Prince Of Egypt
Musical, Animation, Drama, Family 1998, USA
Sommersby 6.3
Sommersby Sommersby
Mystery, Drama 1993, France / USA
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country 7.2
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery 1991, USA
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