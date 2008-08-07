Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Elegy. Trailer
Elegy. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 7 August 2008
Elegy
– Cultural critic David Kepesh finds his life -- which he indicates is a state of "emancipated manhood" -- thrown into tragic disarray by Consuela Castillo, a well-mannered student who awakens a sense of sexual possessiveness in her teacher.
Expand
Share trailer
6.6
Elegy
Drama, 2008, USA
02:43
My Pet Dragon
trailer
03:51
Prostokvashino
trailer 2
01:32
The heartthrob
trailer
02:34
Avatar 3
trailer in russian
01:15
Levsha
trailer
01:15
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
trailer
01:26
Good Boy
trailer in russian
01:56
Are You There?
trailer in russian
01:58
Masha i Medvedi
trailer
02:00
AI-4U Wired Together
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree