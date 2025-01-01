Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julian Schnabel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julian Schnabel
Julian Schnabel
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julian Schnabel
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Director
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018
Green Drop Award
Winner
Green Drop Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2010
UNESCO Award
Winner
UNICEF Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Grand Special Jury Prize
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1996
Golden Lion
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree