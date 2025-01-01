Menu
Maximilian Schell
Awards and nominations of Maximilian Schell
Maximilian Schell
Awards and nominations of Maximilian Schell
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
