Christophe Honoré
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christophe Honoré
Christophe Honoré
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christophe Honoré
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2014
Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Days Award
Nominee
