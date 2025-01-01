Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Christophe Honoré Awards

Christophe Honoré
Cannes Film Festival 2024 Cannes Film Festival 2024
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Palme d'Or
Nominee
 Queer Palm
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002 Cannes Film Festival 2002
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2014 Venice Film Festival 2014
Queer Lion
Nominee
 Venice Days Award
Nominee
