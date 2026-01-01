Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Leonid Lukov
Leonid Lukov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Lukov
Leonid Lukov
Leonid Lukov
Date of Birth
2 May 1909
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
23 April 1963
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.7
Different Fortunes
(1956)
7.6
Vassa Zheleznova
(1953)
7.4
Two Soldiers
(1943)
Filmography
7.1
Believe me, people
Believe me, people
Drama
1964, USSR
6.6
Dve zhizni
Dve zhizni
Drama, Romantic
1961, USSR
6.8
Oleko Dundich
Oleko Dundich
Drama, War
1958, USSR
7.7
Different Fortunes
Raznye sudby
Drama, Romantic
1956, USSR
5.1
Least We Forget
Ob etom zabyvat nelzya
Drama, War
1954, USSR
7.6
Vassa Zheleznova
Vassa Zheleznova
Drama
1953, USSR
5.9
Private Aleksandr Matrosov
Ryadovoy Aleksandr Matrosov
Biography, War
1947, USSR
5.9
It Happened in the Donbass
Eto bylo v Donbasse
War, Drama
1945, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree