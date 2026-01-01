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Leonid Lukov
Leonid Lukov Leonid Lukov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Lukov

Leonid Lukov

Leonid Lukov

Date of Birth
2 May 1909
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
23 April 1963
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Different Fortunes 7.7
Different Fortunes (1956)
Vassa Zheleznova 7.6
Vassa Zheleznova (1953)
Two Soldiers 7.4
Two Soldiers (1943)

Filmography

Believe me, people 7.1
Believe me, people Believe me, people
Drama 1964, USSR
Dve zhizni 6.6
Dve zhizni Dve zhizni
Drama, Romantic 1961, USSR
Oleko Dundich 6.8
Oleko Dundich Oleko Dundich
Drama, War 1958, USSR
Different Fortunes 7.7
Different Fortunes Raznye sudby
Drama, Romantic 1956, USSR
Least We Forget 5.1
Least We Forget Ob etom zabyvat nelzya
Drama, War 1954, USSR
Vassa Zheleznova 7.6
Vassa Zheleznova Vassa Zheleznova
Drama 1953, USSR
Private Aleksandr Matrosov 5.9
Private Aleksandr Matrosov Ryadovoy Aleksandr Matrosov
Biography, War 1947, USSR
It Happened in the Donbass 5.9
It Happened in the Donbass Eto bylo v Donbasse
War, Drama 1945, USSR
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