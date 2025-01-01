Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leos Carax
Awards
Awards and nominations of Leos Carax
Leos Carax
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Leos Carax
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Award of the Youth
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1984
French Film
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1987
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree