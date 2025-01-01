Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Leos Carax Awards

Leos Carax
Awards and nominations of Leos Carax
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2012 Cannes Film Festival 2012
Award of the Youth
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1984 Cannes Film Festival 1984
French Film
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2008 Cannes Film Festival 2008
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1999 Cannes Film Festival 1999
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1987 Berlin International Film Festival 1987
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
