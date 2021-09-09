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Kinoafisha TV Shows Container

Container (2021 - 2023)

Контейнер 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Container" is a new Russian drama series. The story revolves around a young woman named Sasha. At first glance, she seems completely unremarkable. However, her means of earning a living raises many questions: the main character works as a surrogate mother. She carries and gives birth to other people's children. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Sasha has many clients: the popularity of surrogacy is only growing every year. Typically, both Russian music stars and ordinary people turn to the main character. Fortunately, she doesn't make any exceptions for anyone.
Container - Trailer 2 season 3
Container  Trailer 2 season 3
Cast
Cast
Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Filipp Yankovskiy
Filipp Yankovskiy
Rostislav Bershauer
Rostislav Bershauer
Mariya Fomina
Mariya Fomina
Igor Bochkin
Igor Bochkin
Masha Koshina
Masha Koshina
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  968 In series of Russia  306 In series of 2021  78
Seasons
Container - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Container - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Container - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 8 episodes
 
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