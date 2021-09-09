"Container" is a new Russian drama series. The story revolves around a young woman named Sasha. At first glance, she seems completely unremarkable. However, her means of earning a living raises many questions: the main character works as a surrogate mother. She carries and gives birth to other people's children. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Sasha has many clients: the popularity of surrogacy is only growing every year. Typically, both Russian music stars and ordinary people turn to the main character. Fortunately, she doesn't make any exceptions for anyone.