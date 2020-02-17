Menu
Filatov (2020 - …)

Филатов 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 8 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around the country's top gynecologist, who is also the owner of a medical institution. His clinic employs a first-class staff. Every day, the doctors encounter different patients and solve numerous problems, both professional and personal. Meanwhile, a drama unfolds in Filatov's life as his beloved beauty of a wife, Alisa, decides to leave him. But the top-notch gynecologist is not willing to let her go without a fight. He is ready to do whatever it takes to win back his wife's love.
Cast
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Olesya Sudzilovskaya
Egor Koreshkov
Maksim Lagashkin
Alina Bulynko
Petr Romanov
Series rating

0.0
5.3 IMDb
Seasons
Filatov - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 21 episodes
 
Stills
