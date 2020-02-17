The story revolves around the country's top gynecologist, who is also the owner of a medical institution. His clinic employs a first-class staff. Every day, the doctors encounter different patients and solve numerous problems, both professional and personal. Meanwhile, a drama unfolds in Filatov's life as his beloved beauty of a wife, Alisa, decides to leave him. But the top-notch gynecologist is not willing to let her go without a fight. He is ready to do whatever it takes to win back his wife's love.

