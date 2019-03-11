Menu
Where Truth Lies (2019 - 2019)

Скажи правду 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 6 hours 56 minutes

TV series description

Vera is a beautiful, intelligent woman with a successful career and a wonderful family. At forty, she stands firmly on her own two feet. Vera believed she had her life under control. However, her world begins to crumble when she finds another woman's hair in her husband's car. Previously, she could never have imagined that Sergei was capable of infidelity, but now she starts noticing other inconsistencies in his stories. Uncovering one lie after another, she realizes that her entire life, along with her successful friends and beloved job, turns out to be a fake.
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Alena Babenko
Alena Babenko
Aglaya Shilovskaya
Aglaya Shilovskaya
Evgeniya Simonova
Evgeniya Simonova
Inga Oboldina
Inga Oboldina
Igor Gordin
Igor Gordin
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Where Truth Lies - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
