Vera is a beautiful, intelligent woman with a successful career and a wonderful family. At forty, she stands firmly on her own two feet. Vera believed she had her life under control. However, her world begins to crumble when she finds another woman's hair in her husband's car. Previously, she could never have imagined that Sergei was capable of infidelity, but now she starts noticing other inconsistencies in his stories. Uncovering one lie after another, she realizes that her entire life, along with her successful friends and beloved job, turns out to be a fake.

Expand