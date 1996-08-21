Aspiring director Corky St. Clair and the marginally talented amateur cast of his hokey small-town musical production go overboard when they learn that Broadway theater agent Mort Guffman will be in attendance.
ProductionCastle Rock Entertainment, Pale Morning Dun, All Night Productions
Also known as
Waiting for Guffman, El experto, Broadwayn kutsu, En attendant Guffman, Esperando o Sr Guffman, Esperando o Sr. Guffman, Esperant en Guffman, Guffmanre várva, NG一籮筐, Niezła sztuka, Perimenontas ton Guff-man, Sognando Broadway, The Christopher Guest Project, Wenn Guffman kommt, В ожидании Гаффмана, Очікуючи на Ґаффмана, Чекајући Гафмана