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Poster of Waiting for Guffman
7.4
Waiting for Guffman - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Waiting for Guffman
7.4

Waiting for Guffman

, 1996
Waiting for Guffman
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Waiting for Guffman
7.4
Waiting for Guffman - Trailer
Waiting for Guffman  Trailer

Synopsis

Aspiring director Corky St. Clair and the marginally talented amateur cast of his hokey small-town musical production go overboard when they learn that Broadway theater agent Mort Guffman will be in attendance.

Cast

Christopher Guest
Corky St. Clair
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy
Fred Willard
Fred Willard
Ron Albertson
Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O'Hara
Sheila Albertson
Michael Hitchcock
Steve Stark - Councilman
Larry Miller
Larry Miller
Glenn Welsch - Mayor
Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Libby Mae Brown
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
Don Lake
Phil Burgess - Blaine Historian
David Cross
David Cross
UFO Expert
Paul Dooley
Paul Dooley
Lewis Arquette
Director Christopher Guest
Writer Eugene Levy, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean
Composer Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 21 August 1996
Release date
25 September 1997 Australia
7 March 1997 Brazil
31 January 1997 USA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,925,691
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Pale Morning Dun, All Night Productions
Also known as
Waiting for Guffman, El experto, Broadwayn kutsu, En attendant Guffman, Esperando o Sr Guffman, Esperando o Sr. Guffman, Esperant en Guffman, Guffmanre várva, NG一籮筐, Niezła sztuka, Perimenontas ton Guff-man, Sognando Broadway, The Christopher Guest Project, Wenn Guffman kommt, В ожидании Гаффмана, Очікуючи на Ґаффмана, Чекајући Гафмана

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Waiting for Guffman - Trailer
Waiting for Guffman Trailer
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