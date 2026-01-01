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Matt Ross
Matt Ross Matt Ross
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Ross

Matt Ross

Matt Ross

Date of Birth
3 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Silicon Valley 8.1
Silicon Valley (2014)
Big Love 7.6
Big Love (2006)
Captain Fantastic 7.6
Captain Fantastic (2016)

Filmography

Death by Lightning
Death by Lightning
Drama, History, 2025, USA
Gaslit 7.2
Gaslit
Drama, 2022, USA
Captain Fantastic 7.6
Captain Fantastic Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Silicon Valley 8.1
Silicon Valley
Comedy 2014, USA
28 Hotel Rooms 5
28 Hotel Rooms 28 Hotel Rooms
Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Big Love 7.6
Big Love
Drama 2006, USA
Good Night, and Good Luck. 6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck. Good Night, and Good Luck.
History, Drama 2005, USA / Japan / France / Great Britain
Down with Love 6.4
Down with Love Down with Love
Comedy, Romantic 2003, USA / Germany
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