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Matt Ross
Matt Ross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Ross
Matt Ross
Matt Ross
Date of Birth
3 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Silicon Valley
(2014)
7.6
Big Love
(2006)
7.6
Captain Fantastic
(2016)
Filmography
Death by Lightning
Drama, History,
2025, USA
7.2
Gaslit
Drama,
2022, USA
7.6
Captain Fantastic
Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2016, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Silicon Valley
Comedy
2014, USA
5
28 Hotel Rooms
28 Hotel Rooms
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Big Love
Drama
2006, USA
6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck.
Good Night, and Good Luck.
History, Drama
2005, USA / Japan / France / Great Britain
6.4
Down with Love
Down with Love
Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA / Germany
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